The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau plans to launch an inquiry into small-business lending, the first step toward crafting a rule for the collection and reporting of small-business lending data.
The agency said in a request for information to be released Wednesday that it is seeking input on the availability of credit, financing needs and application process for small businesses. The request was issued just before the start of an agency field hearing in Los Angeles on small-business lending.
