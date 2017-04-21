Print Email Reprints Share

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's appeal to investigate an accreditor of for-profit colleges, citing the agency's subpoena as both vague and overly broad.

The decision marked the first time in decades that a federal appeals court has struck down an administrative subpoena issued by the federal government, said Allyson Baker, a trial attorney at the law firm Venable.

