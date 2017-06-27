The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday that three executives who operated former credit repair companies agreed to pay roughly $2 million in penalties for charging consumers millions in illegal advance fees.
Blake Johnson, the former owner of Commercial Credit Consultants, Prime Credit, and IMC Capital, and Eric Schlegel, a former president, agreed to pay $1.5 million for charging illegal fees and alleging they could fix consumers' credit reports, the CFPB said.
