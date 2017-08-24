WASHINGTON — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has decided to give small financial institutions a tiny bit of regulatory relief, by temporarily easing their reporting requirements under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act.

Lenders will not have to report data on open-ended home equity lines of credit in 2018 or 2019 if they originated fewer than 500 HELOCs in the preceding year, the bureau said Thursday. Originally the threshold was to be 100 loans per year, which would have ensnared many more small banks and credit unions. Institutions will still have to report closed-end home equity loans if they write 25 or more a year.