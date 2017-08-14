WASHINGTON — Consumer groups have long denounced the influence of big banks and for-profit companies on agency rulemakings, often pointing to the number of meetings held between regulators and institutions about a proposal. Now, in an ironic twist, payday lenders and supporters of mandatory arbitration are using the same tactic in accusing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of disproportionately favoring consumer groups at the expense of industry.

House Republicans and payday lending groups are hoping to use so-called ex parte communications with consumer groups as a basis for an eventual lawsuit against the mandatory arbitration and small-dollar lending rules. (The mandatory arbitration rule was finalized in July, while the payday lending rule is expected to be released soon.)