The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hit Prospect Mortgage with a $3.5 million fine for allegedly paying kickbacks to two real estate brokers and a servicer for referrals of government-backed mortgage loans.

The bureau also took action against Keller Williams Realty Mid-Willamette and ReMax Gold Coast, which were among more than 100 real estate brokers that had “improper arrangements” with the Sherman Oaks, Calif., firm, the CFPB said.