The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hit Prospect Mortgage with a $3.5 million fine for allegedly paying kickbacks to two real estate brokers and a servicer for referrals of government-backed mortgage loans.
The bureau also took action against Keller Williams Realty Mid-Willamette and ReMax Gold Coast, which were among more than 100 real estate brokers that had “improper arrangements” with the Sherman Oaks, Calif., firm, the CFPB said.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In