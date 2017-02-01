The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday ordered Mastercard and the prepaid debit card company UniRush to pay $13 million in restitution and fines for a service breakdown in October 2015 that left thousands of customers without access to their accounts.

The CFPB alleged that Mastercard and UniRush engaged in "unfair acts or practices" by failing to conduct adequate testing and preparation for a switchover of the Rush prepaid card program to Mastercard's payment processing platform starting on Oct. 10, 2015.