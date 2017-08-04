The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is laying the groundwork for increasing disclosure requirements on overdraft programs.
In a study set to be released Thursday, the agency found that consumers who frequently overdraw their checking accounts pay nearly $450 more in overdraft penalty fees a year compared to those who opt out of coverage. Though just 9% of consumers frequently overdraw their accounts, these so-called frequent "overdrafters" paid a whopping 79% of all overdraft and insufficient funds fees, the study said.
