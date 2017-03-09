The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that it is seeking to delay the effective date of its final rule on prepaid cards by six months because industry participants need more time to comply.
"We have learned that some industry participants believe they will have difficulty complying with certain provisions of the rule by the current October 1, 2017 effective date," Kris Andreassen, a CFPB senior counsel, wrote in a blog post.
