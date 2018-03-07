Doug Harris, CEO of $228 million Land of Lincoln Credit Union, Decatur, Ill., has resigned, effective March 9, the CU said Wednesday.

Craig Althoff, LLCU’s chief financial officer, was named interim CEO, effective March 10. The credit union said its board of directors has begun a search for a successor to Harris.

Craig Althoff, chief financial officer and interim CEO of Land of Lincoln Credit Union

“It has been a tremendous privilege to lead the employees of LLCU,” Harris said in a statement. “I am proud to have worked with amazing colleagues and feel as if we have made a significant impact on improving services and increasing value offered to LLCU membership. My career path is leading me to relocate, but LLCU and the 26 counties we serve will remain very special to me.”

Althoff said, “With our dedicated employees and senior management team, we are well positioned to continue to meet the needs of our members and to remain focused on our mission of providing excellent financial services and education to the communities we serve.”

Land of Lincoln Credit Union was founded in 1947. Today, it serves more than 31,000 members. Membership in LLCU is open to anyone who lives or works in 26 Illinois counties and their immediate family members. LLCU operates 12 locations in 8 cities. As a part of the CO-OP shared branching network, members also have access to more than 5,000 branches and 30,000 ATM locations nationwide.