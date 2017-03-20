Daniel Trombley, who has been CEO at City of Boston Credit Union since April 2004, will retire on April 28, the CU said Monday.

Daniel Waltz will be Trombley’s successor. The credit union said it conducted a region-wide search before tapping Waltz, who has accepted the position and will step in as president and CEO on May 1. Waltz reportedly brings an extensive career in the financial services industry, having served as president and CEO of Southern Mass Credit Union in Fairhaven, Mass., for the past 15 years.