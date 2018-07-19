Argent Credit Union CEO Rose Ellis Baggerly on Wednesday said she plans to retire in early 2019 – which will be 40 years from the time she started working at the Chester, Va.-based CU.

The credit union did not immediately name a successor.

Rose Baggerly, president and CEO of Argent Credit Union, will retire in early 2019

In 1979, when the credit union was known as DuPont Fibers Federal Credit Union, Baggerly began working as a teller. According to Argent CU, she quickly worked her way up to running the credit union’s in-house computer system, and was a key contributor in the launch of IRAs and ATMs at the institution.

Baggerly returned to school and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Virginia Commonwealth University. She then assumed several roles with increasing responsibility, including comptroller, vice president of finance and executive vice president, before stepping into the role of president and CEO in 1997. During her time as president and CEO, Baggerly is credited with guiding the organization’s growth to more than 23,000 members.

Argent CU said Baggerly’s commitment to the membership “extends beyond the credit union’s walls.” She has served in many volunteer capacities for organizations dedicated to the credit union movement in Virginia. Baggerly has served on the board of the Virginia Credit Union League since 2011, most recently as chairman of the board. She has also served on the supervisory committee for Virginia-based Credit Unions’ Corporate Credit Union, and has served on the board of the Credit Union Service Company of Virginia for more than 20 years.

Baggerly’s contributions to Argent Credit Union and the credit union movement were recognized this year, when she was awarded Virginia credit union system’s highest individual honor, the James P. Kirsch Lifetime Achievement Award by the Virginia Credit Union League.

“We are grateful for Rose’s leadership and her commitment to our members over the past 39 years,” Gary Miller, chairman of the board of directors, said in a statement. “We wish Rose all the best for her retirement and every success for everything that lies ahead.”

“Being a part of a credit union has provided me with such a unique opportunity to help people, which I have found tremendously rewarding,” Baggerly said. “I have great admiration for my colleagues and all that we have achieved over the past 39 years. Even as the industry has become more competitive, we have not lost sight of our cooperative roots or our mission. I have great confidence in the future success of the credit union in all of your capable hands.”

Argent Credit Union was founded in 1956, initially serving DuPont Spruance employees. It now serves more than 23,000 members who live, work, attend school, worship or volunteer in Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties, as well as the city of Richmond. Argent has five locations throughout the Richmond-metro area.

