Al Frosolone, longtime CEO of Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, has retired after nearly 30 years in leadership positions at the credit union, with EVP Dan Keleher appointed as his successor.

According to a news release from the New York Credit Union Association, as CEO, Frosolone oversaw asset growth from $23 million to more than $180 million during his time at Niagara’s Choice. He also spent a total of 16 years on the league’s board, including serving as chairman from 2009-2011. Frosolone also served on the boards of the New York Credit Union Foundation, OwnersChoice Funding and UsNet, as well as on many NYCUA committees.

Al Frosolone, retiring CEO of Niagara’s Choice FCU

“For the past three decades, Al has been a tremendous credit union leader who has made invaluable contributions to Western New York and our statewide movement,” said NYCUA president and CEO William J. Mellin. “While it’s difficult to see someone of Al’s stature go, his retirement is certainly well-deserved, and his contributions to our movement will be evident for years to come.”

NCFCU’s board appointed Dan Keleher as the credit union’s new CEO. Keleher previously served as the credit union’s executive vice president. Prior to that Keleher worked at State Employees Federal Credit Union, now a $3.5 billion institution based in Albany, N.Y.

According to his LinkedIn Page, Keleher was educated at State University of New York College at Potsdam.

NCFCU posted net income of about $688,000 in 2016, up from about $576,000 in the prior year.