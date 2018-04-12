Community One Credit Union, North Canton, Ohio, is undergoing a leadership change, as Evelyn Canterbury is retiring from the $83 million CU after a 43-year career there.

Canterbury stepped down as CEO effective March 31, the credit union said Wednesday. Canterbury will retain the position of president through Sept. 1. Paula Heitger took over as CEO on April 1. Heitger has been with C1CU for 23 years, serving as marketing manager, operations manager and, most recently, chief financial officer.

Canterbury, a native of Stark County and a graduate of Malone University, began as a teller at the credit union in 1975, when it was known as Canton Telephone Employees Credit Union. She moved up to president and CEO in 1982.

Under Canterbury’s leadership, Community One Credit Union has grown its assets from $7 million to $83 million and increased its number of employees from three to 27.

“It has been a privilege to serve our members and the Stark County community for 43 years,” Canterbury said in a statement. “I am honored to have worked with a forward-thinking and supportive board of directors and outstanding management team and staff. As I move on to the next chapter of my life, it is a comfort knowing the torch is being passed on to Paula Heitger, who I know will continue to build on the credit union’s growth, safety, and soundness well into the future.”

Heitger holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and financial management.

Alan Oyster, chairman of the board for Community One CU, said the credit union is “very grateful in the leadership and dedication that Evelyn has provided to its members.”

“The board is excited that Paula has accepted the opportunity to lead the credit union forward,” Oyster added.

The credit union earned a net income of more than $413,000 last year, according to its most recent call report. It holds nearly $38 million in loans and leases, driven primarily by auto lending and mortgages.

