In a bid to expand the services available to its 1,430 members, $8.9 million Century Employee Savings Fund Credit Union will merge with Greensboro, N.C.-based Summit CU on Oct. 1.

Members of the Hickory, N.C.-based CESFCU voted in June to approve the merger, which will bring Century’s members into the fold at $229.7 million-asset Summit, where they will join that credit unions 33,000 members and have access to Summit CU’s full portfolio of personal financial products, including checking accounts, debit cards, credit cards, home banking, direct deposit, mobile app, ATMs and more.