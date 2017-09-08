With controversy raging over the future of the “Dreamers” and the government’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions is placing itself firmly on the side of immigrants.

In a statement released today, the Federation declared that it “stands in solidarity with Dreamers and with community development,” emphasizing that “America is a country of immigrants and serving immigrants is a part of the history of the credit union movement. Immigrants contribute to local economies by paying taxes, starting small businesses and creating jobs. Dreamers, undocumented young people who are in the U.S. through no fault of their own, deserve our protection today while a longer-term solution for citizenship can be forged in Congress.”