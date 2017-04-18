The National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions and Equifax Inc have teamed up for an initiative to provide financial literacy, counseling and more to the greater Atlanta community.
The On the Rise Financial Capability Center aims to provide local consumers with “affordable banking, alternatives to payday loans, affordable home mortgages, and a suite of financial services designed to empower residents to achieve their financial goals,” according to a press release from the Federation.
