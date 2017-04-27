Credit union organizers behind an initiative in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood are hoping a new center providing financial services and financial literacy training can be an anchor for revitalization.

Despite its historic importance – having boasted civil rights luminaries such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Andrew Young as residents – the area has fallen into pervasive decay in recent decades, along with poverty, crime, drug abuse and high unemployment. Home to a predominantly low-income African-American community, the Westside also suffers from a lack of access to mainstream financial institutions, and many residents are underbanked or unbanked completely.