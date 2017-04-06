Tim Carlisle has been appointed president and CEO of Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union, a $224 million institution based in Myrtle Beach, S.C., succeeding Jerry M. Miller, who will retire in June.
"The Carolina Trust Board of Directors made an excellent choice in selecting Tim, and I feel confident he will lead the Credit Union to a future of long-term, sustainable growth in the markets we serve," Miller said in a statement.
