Just in time for the Fourth of July, Capital Communications Federal Credit Union in Albany, N.Y. has unveiled a mortgage product designed specifically for members of the military and first responders.

The Community Heroes Mortgage Program from CAP COM is aimed at members who work in the following fields: fire and rescue (paid or volunteer); law enforcement; health care; U.S military (active-duty, reserves or veterans) and education.

Chris McKenna, chief lending officer, CAP COM FCU

CAP COM representatives said in a statement the program is intended to be a thank you to those who dedicate their lives to others’ well-being.

Participants will receive cash and discount benefits when obtaining a mortgage through CAP COM’s mortgage division, Homeowners Advantage. Such benefits are valued at more than $1,000. Community Heroes incentives include a $500 cash deposit (post-closing), complimentary personal real estate attorney representation (estimated value of $500), and a discounted home inspector’s fee.

“Giving back to the local community is one of the core principles of our credit union and the CAP COM Cares Foundation,” stated Chris McKenna, CAP COM’s EVP and chief lending officer. “That is why the lending team is excited about bringing the Community Heroes Mortgage Program to life. The work these local heroes perform every day often goes unnoticed. This program is CAP COM’s small way of acknowledging these cornerstones of our community.”

