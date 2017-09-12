Central 1 Credit Union, Vancouver, British Columbia, said it will return capital to its members – $50 million Canadian dollars’ worth – following a regulatory change.
On Aug. 24, Central 1’s regulator, the British Columbia Financial Institutions Commission, amended the credit union’s borrowing multiple requirement to no more than 17.0:1 for the Mandatory Liquidity Pool segment, and no more than 15.0:1 for the Wholesale Financial Services segment. As a result, Central 1 said it was able to reduce the amount of capital it holds, and return that capital to members, while remaining well within regulatory requirements.
