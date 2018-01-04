Motor City Community Credit Union in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, has signed with Fiserv, Inc., and Celero to convert its core processing system to Fiserv's DNA and receive technical banking operations support.

The $351 million asset institution is migrating to DNA, an open architecture account processing platform built on modern technologies, together with a variety of integrated surround solutions from Fiserv. Celero, an IT solutions provider and Fiserv partner, will help MCCCU migrate and provide support with banking operations.

Charles Janisse, CEO of Motor City Community Credit Union in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

The credit union was looking for a platform that could help meet the increasing expectations of its 14,000 members, Motor City Community CEO Charles Janisse said in a press release.

“DNA is a secure and reliable platform for credit union innovation, and we are confident that working with Fiserv and Celero will enable us to reinvent our member experience and streamline our internal processes,” Janisse said in the release.

MCCCU joins more than 100 other Canadian CUs utilizing DNA through the relationship between Fiserv and Celero.