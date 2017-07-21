WASHINGTON — Federal regulators' apparent decision to give up on completing a statutorily mandated proposal to set limits on the types of compensation that banks can pay their executives is fueling a debate about whether they can be forced by courts to take up the issue again.

In updated regulatory agendas published late Thursday, several agencies responsible for completing the joint rulemaking, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Federal Housing Finance Agency and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, left the regulation off their agendas. Only the Federal Reserve and National Credit Union Administration left the rule on their to-do lists.