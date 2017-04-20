Credit unions and their advocacy groups are preparing for the worst in the event that a budget proposal to eliminate federal funding for the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) for fiscal 2018 comes to fruition--but they're not going down without a fight.

The Trump administration recently sped up its plan to shut down grant programs for CDFIs. In a document sent to the appropriations committees on Capitol Hill, the administration proposes to “entirely eliminat[e] funding for the CDFI Fund's four discretionary grant programs, for which no awards have yet been made.”