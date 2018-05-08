Campus Federal Credit Union CEO Dawn Harris has announced her plans to retire at the end of this year.

Harris began her career at the Baton Rouge, La.-based credit union in 1983, when it had just three branches and 37 employees serving Louisiana State University. Now a $630 million-asset institution, Campus FCU today has nine branches throughout Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. According to NCUA data, the credit union has nearly 38,000 members.

Dawn Harris, CEO, Campus FCU

“My driving purpose was to help others and I have been able to do just that at Campus Federal,” said Harris. “I have the upmost confidence in our leaders and our team to continue to grow, innovate and keep Campus Federal rooted in our communities.”

Harris added: “I believe there is no greater purpose than to help others. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to fulfill that purpose for 35 wonderful years.”

Campus FCU posted net income of about $2.2 million in 2017, up from about $967,000 in the prior year.