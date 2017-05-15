The California Department of Business Oversight has made it easier for mortgage lenders to prove compliance with regulations that limit interest charges on loan closings that take more than one day.
The DBO will accept any loan file record of written or electronic communications between the lender and the settlement agent that includes the loan disbursement date to demonstrate compliance with the state's per diem interest rule, according to a memo published earlier this month.
