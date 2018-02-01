San Diego-based California Coast Credit Union recently joined PSCU for in-house credit and debit processing and Total Member Care call center support, the two parties said this week.

The $2.4 billion California Coast CU serves more than 160,000 members.

PSCU, a credit union service organization headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., said California Coast CU is the cooperative’s first new owner of 2018.

“We are pleased to add California Coast Credit Union to our growing owner base in the western United States,” Scott Wagner, PSCU’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “Our shared commitment to the philosophy of ‘people helping people’ made a partnership a natural fit. We look forward to working hand in hand with the team there.”

Founded in 1929, California Coast offers 24 branches, a shared branch network of more than 5,000 locations and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide. Prior to joining PSCU, California Coast utilized CO-OP Financial Services for processing services. Cal Coast said PSCU was selected following a “comprehensive” request-for-proposal process.

“PSCU is an industry leader with the proven track record that will allow Cal Coast to continue providing our members with around-the-clock, efficient and secure transactions and call center support,” said Todd Lane, California Coast CU’s president and CEO. “We look forward to partnering with PSCU as we continue our commitment to exceptional member service.”

PSCU was founded in 1977 as a credit union cooperative. Today, PSCU supports nearly 900 owner credit unions representing 20.4 million accounts. PSCU provides solutions including payment processing, risk management, analytics, loyalty programs, marketing, strategic consulting and mobile platforms. Member support 24/7/365 is delivered by contact centers located throughout the United States. For more information, visit pscu.com.

Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego. California Coast is open to anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties. For more information, visit calcoastcu.org

