California State & Federal Employees Credit Union is expanding its field-of-membership to those who live, work or worship in Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity Counties.

The expansion was approved by the California Department of Business Oversight, the Eureka, Calif.-based credit union announced today.

The $138 million-asset institution now serves more than 5,300 members.

CSFECU’s FOM was previously limited to only current or retired federal or state employees, Humboldt State University students, staff and alumni, current or retired members of the United States and family members.

Ray Litchfield, CEO of California State & Federal Employees Credit Union

The CU now plans to change its name to better reflect the expanded FOM.

“This truly is sensational news and we are delighted to open membership to these communities,” Ray Litchfield, CSFECU CEO, said in a press release. “We want people in the local community to think of us for their financial needs. We offer higher rates on savings and lower rates on our lending products. Now more people have the opportunity to join and take advantage of the many benefits we offer."