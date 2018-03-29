Mendell Thompson, president and CEO of Glendora, Calif.-based America’s Christian Credit Union, will become the 41st mayor of the City of Glendora, the credit union announced yesterday.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the Glendora City Council voted to promote Thompson from Mayor Pro Tem to Mayor.

Thompson has led ACCU for 32 years and will continue to serve as CEO of the $372 million-asset credit union. He was first elected onto the City Council in a special election in early 2015.

Under Thompson, ACCU has placed more than 1,700 children with families through its adoption lending program and has supported more than $245 million in church expansion projects. ACCU currently oversees $452 million in managed assets, serves more than 160,000 members across the country and posted its strongest year to date in 2017.

Thompson has organized and sponsored numerous community events in Glendora during his tenure at the credit union. He has also supported local organizations including Shepherd’s Pantry and the Glendora Education Foundation.

Thompson has been recognized by the National Council for Adoption, Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, U.S. Representative Ed Royce, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Glendora Unified School District and Glendora City Council.

"I want to make sure that as we continue to work hard, we enact laws that are sound and sensible, filled with grace, and ultimately enable us to serve the citizens of this city with the care and thoughtfulness they deserve,” Thompson said in a press release.

