Dean Odle on Monday became the new president and chief executive officer of Cabrillo Credit Union in San Diego following Robin Lentz's retirement on March 31.

Lentz was hired as Cabrillo CU’s CEO on June 18, 1979. At the time, the credit union had just $6 million in assets. Under Lentz’s leadership, Cabrillo CU grew to more 22,000 members and more than $264 million in assets.