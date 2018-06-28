San Diego-based Cabrillo Credit Union on Wednesday said its board of directors selected Anne McClure to be the credit union’s new chief executive officer.

McClure was appointed interim CEO of the $275 million credit union in May. She previously served as the CU’s chief operations officer. Prior to her time as COO, McClure was the senior vice president of human resources and compliance. In that role she was responsible for hiring, training and ensuring governmental compliance.

Anne McClure, CEO of Cabrillo Credit Union

McClure began her career with Cabrillo CU in 1992 as vice president of marketing. She has worked in the banking industry since 1989.

According to the credit union, the fact McClure has held several positions at Cabrillo prepared her for her new role as CEO.

“The board is very eager to see where Anne leads Cabrillo,” Bruce May, the credit union’s board chairman, said in a statement. “Her experience as a dedicated credit union executive of more than 25 years has prepared her well for this new leadership role and we feel Anne will continue to grow and strengthen Cabrillo for many years.”

As CEO, McClure will lead a staff of 70 employees and an executive team of four. Cabrillo Credit Union has more than 22,000 member-owners and serves them through a virtual branch, five branch locations in San Diego County and with member solution agents.

McClure holds a bachelor of arts degree in English from University of California, Irvine. She is a graduate of Western CUNA Management School, is a certified Enterprise Risk Manager and completed CUNA Compliance School.

Cabrillo Credit Union was established in 1955 to serve Border Patrol agents in San Diego. Today, it serves as the primary financial institution for those employed by the U.S. Border Patrol and other federal agencies in the San Diego area. Cabrillo CU also serves Sharp HealthCare, Carlsbad City employees, and is open to anyone who lives or works in San Diego County.

Members have access to 30,000 ATMs and 5,000 shared branches.