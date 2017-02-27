Print Email Reprints Share

Brazosport Teachers Federal Credit Union, a $4o million institution based in Clute, Texas, is converting to Fiserv's Portico core account-processing platform with integrated digital and mobile banking solutions.

Brazosport Teaches FCU hopes this move will “increase efficiency” and provide members with an “innovative digital experience.”

