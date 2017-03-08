Print Email Reprints Share

While the inventory of new and existing homes is tight, competition for smaller homes is heating up as aging baby boomers are down-sizing and selling their residences.

Those 55 years and older are clearly in the market for a smaller home and are competing with millennials, those 18-34 years old, and other first-time buyers who are searching for smaller homes, according to Felipe Chacon, a housing economist at the real estate listing firm Trulia, based in San Francisco.

Subscribe Now

Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial