While the inventory of new and existing homes is tight, competition for smaller homes is heating up as aging baby boomers are down-sizing and selling their residences.

Those 55 years and older are clearly in the market for a smaller home and are competing with millennials, those 18-34 years old, and other first-time buyers who are searching for smaller homes, according to Felipe Chacon, a housing economist at the real estate listing firm Trulia, based in San Francisco.