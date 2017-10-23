By implementing biometric authentication palm readers to employee work stations, Hughes Federal Credit Union employees save roughly 15 minutes per day in login-related time.

“Our staff was spending a lot of time logging in and out of sixty-plus different portals and applications. This was necessary, but inherently inefficient because of all of the passwords, password reset requests and login time,” said Hughes Federal Credit Union Vice President of Information Technology Rich Griesser. “We wanted to find a way to make navigating our ecosystem less cumbersome for our staff without compromising on security.”