These are halcyon days for credit union lobbyists, fresh from a big legal victory, a significant campaign donation tally in the last election and a grassroots network that’s the envy of bankers everywhere.
But the sense that – in the words of Gershwin’s famous ballad Summertime, “fish are jumping, the cotton is high” – may not last long as credit unions are likely to be tested soon in ways they haven’t been in recent memory.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In