These are halcyon days for credit union lobbyists, fresh from a big legal victory, a significant campaign donation tally in the last election and a grassroots network that’s the envy of bankers everywhere.

But the sense that – in the words of Gershwin’s famous ballad Summertime, “fish are jumping, the cotton is high” – may not last long as credit unions are likely to be tested soon in ways they haven’t been in recent memory.