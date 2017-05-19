Bethpage Federal Credit Union has received approval from the National Credit Union Administration to merge with Northwell Health Federal Credit Union, effective as of close of business on May 19.
As a result of the merger, the Long Island-based Bethpage FCU will immediately assume all members, assets and liabilities of Northwell Health FCU, which is based in Jericho, N.Y., about nine miles away from Bethpage.
Subscribe Now
Authoritative analysis and perspective for every segment of the credit union industry
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In