The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia announced that it appointed Amey R. Sgrignoli, president and CEO of Belco Community Credit Union, to a three-year term on its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC).
Prior to joining Belco Community CU in 2004, Sgrignoli served as a mortgage loan originator for M&T Bank and as an assistant vice president of indirect lending at Waypoint Bank.
