Passwords are widely distrusted for verifying identity and have been blamed for more than 80% of data breaches, but with biometrics and other approaches not yet ready for broad adoption, many innovators are rushing in to fill the gap.

“We’re in a weird limbo, where everyone agrees passwords are no longer secure, and while there’s a lot of talk about biometrics and other inventions, there’s no single solution available that’s been universally accepted, so we’re seeing a lot of experimentation,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance, a nonprofit cross-industry security organization.