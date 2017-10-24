Baylands Federal Credit Union has become Baylands Family Credit Union after receiving final regulatory approval to change from federal to state charter, the credit union announced today.
Members voted for the transition in August to allow the $73 million CU to expand service to other communities. Over the next six months, the name and logo of the CU will change.
