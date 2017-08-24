A woman who worked for a credit union in Southern California and her “online boyfriend” have been indicted by a federal grand jury in a case involving an alleged conspiracy to illegally secure credit lines of more than $2.6 million spanning multiple institutions.

According to a notice from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Indira Mohabir, 41, who worked as a business loan processor at Western Federal Credit Union (since renamed UNIFY Financial FCU, currently a $2.7 billion institution), secretly opened more than 30 fraudulent lines of credit for her boyfriend, who was able to draw down approximately $1.1 million before the scheme was uncovered.