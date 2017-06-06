The American Bankers Association’s field-of-membership suit against the National Credit Union Administration is moving forward -- but a rapid decision is unlikely.
ABA filed a motion for summary judgment late last month. Hoping to add weight to the banker case, the other leading industry trade group, Independent Community Bankers of America, filed a supporting brief Monday.
