With its business under threat, Ocwen Financial asked a federal judge on Wednesday to throw out a lawsuit filed against it last week by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, claiming the agency is "unconstitutionally structured."

The West Palm Beach, Fla., subprime mortgage lender asked the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida to expedite a review of the constitutionality of the CFPB, and invited the Justice Department to participate in the case.