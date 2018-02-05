Atlantic Financial Federal Credit Union is returning $80,000 to members, which is 27 percent of the credit union’s net income in 2017.

The $87 million-asset credit union calculated each member’s bonus based on the number of share accounts and the number of loan products the member had open in 2017. Members in good standing were slated to receive the payment in their accounts on Jan. 31.

This is the third year in a row that Atlantic Financial has paid out an annual bonus to members.

“At AFFCU we’re driven to serve and provide our members with the everyday solutions that deliver significant savings through high earnings and low loan rates. Being able to award an annual member bonus is like the icing on the cake,” said Matthew Piazza, AFFCU president and CEO, in a press release. “Our members’ engagement and use of services is key to driving the credit union’s success. As the credit unions only, and most important, stakeholders, we felt it was prudent to share this mutual success with them. This is another way to highlight how every member matters at AFFCU.”

