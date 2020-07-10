Atlanta Postal launches new brand for Savannah expansion

Atlanta Postal Credit Union is set to expand into Savannah, Ga., under the banner of Center Parc CU.

Chuck Head, CEO of Center Parc Credit Union and its parent institution, Atlanta Postal CU

Center Parc, which will operate as a division of Atlanta Postal, announced plans to open two locations in Chatham County Walmart stores in September, to be followed next year by a free-standing branch. Center Parc membership is open to anyone in Chatham, Effingham or Bryan counties, as well as any U.S. Postal Service employee or retiree.

“Center Parc’s parent company, APCU, has a familiar history in middle and north Georgia, and we’re now excited to bring our services to the Coastal Empire,” CEO Chuck Head said in a press release. He added, “The Center Parc division of APCU will provide the same products and services as APCU, with a community-focused outreach to help even more members grow and prosper. Our hope is that prospective members will get to know Center Parc as a trusted advisor to help them navigate their finances.”

The Center Parc brand was designed around the ideas of parks and town centers as community gathering places, and the spelling of “parc,” a play on the word “parcel,” is a reflection of its roots as a postal credit union.

Atlanta Postal is Georgia’s oldest credit union. It earned about $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, down from nearly $3.7 million in last year's first quarter.

