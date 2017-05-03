The National Credit Union Administration is urging eligible credit unions to apply for the agency’s consulting assistance program. Applications are due May 31.
The program, which is part of NCUA's Office of Small Credit Union Initiatives, offers a variety of services, including guidance on budgeting, compliance, FOM expansion, internal controls, marketing, mergers, product development, secondary capital and more.
