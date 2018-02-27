Coast Central Credit Union of Eureka, Calif., announced that its total assets climbed by 8 percent to about $1.38 billion in 2017.

Ron Rudebock, chair of the credit union's board of directors, and John Gladding, board treasurer, also reported at the annual membership meeting that the credit union’s total deposits increased by 7.9 percent to $1.16 million, while total loans grew by more than 10 percent to $617.2 million and membership climbed to more than 67,000.

James T. Sessa, Coast Central CU president & CEO

In addition, net income for the year came in at $12.4 million (versus $10.8 million in 2016), total capital reached $149.5 million, and return on average assets was 0.93 percent.

“We are very pleased about our results for 2017,” Coast Central President & CEO James T. Sessa said in a statement. “They represent the hard work and dedication of an outstanding team of employees committed to the member experience as well as the trust and vote of confidence from our loyal membership.”