WASHINGTON — Richard Smith came to Capitol Hill this week to speak about the massive breach at Equifax, where he was until last week the CEO. But it was clear Tuesday that he will have to defend the entire credit bureau industry, not just his former company.

In his first of four hearings this week, Smith took bruising questions and criticism from members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on security lapses leading up to the hack, the company’s response, suspicion about stock sales by Equifax managers and who may have perpetrated the breach.