Credit Union of Georgia, a $315 million institution based in Woodstock, Ga., named Brian Albrecht as its new president and chief executive officer, effective August 1, 2018, upon the planned retirement of the current president and CEO, Jerry Ragan.

Albrecht currently serves as the credit union’s vice president of accounting and finance.

Brian Albrecht, incoming CEO of Credit Union of Georgia

“We believe Brian is an outstanding choice,” stated David Digiovanni, chairman of the board of directors. “Brian has a very strong financial, lending and operational background that we feel will serve as an excellent president and CEO and guiding voice of our credit union.”

Albrecht has spent more than more than 12 years in the financial services industry, including 10 years at Credit Union of Georgia, where he began as a member service representative before working his way up to branch manager and then director of lending.

Prior to joining Credit Union of Georgia, Albrecht served in a variety of roles at SunTrust Bank, which is based in Atlanta.

He holds Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in management & finance from Valdosta State University (Valdosta, Ga.) and a Master of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University (Kennesaw, Ga.)

Credit Union of Georgia posted net income of about $757,000 in the first quarter of 2018, after recording net income of more than $2.8 million in 2017.

