The board of directors at First Heritage Federal Credit Union in Painted Post, N.Y. has selected Thomas Pisano to serve as president of the $451 million-asset institution.

Former President Dan Rourke will retain the title of CEO during a transition period. Rourke plans to fully retire in early 2019.

Pisano, who has more than 25 years of management experience with credit unions, will report directly to the board of directors and work closely with Rourke on transition planning and long-term strategic issues, First Heritage said.

Thomas Pisano, First Heritage FCU CEO

Rourke has worked at First Heritage for 18 years, including the past eight years as president and CEO.

Pisano began his career as an accounting manager at the now $989 million St. Mary’s Bank in Manchester, N.H. He spent several years working in the for-profit banking industry before joining UMassFive College Federal Credit Union of Hadley, Mass. in 1998 where he became chief financial officer. During his 19 years at that credit union, assets grew from $80 million to $462 million, Pisano said.

“This is a new challenge and a chance to join a really well-established, well-run and financially strong institution whose goal is to follow the credit union mission – to provide the membership with a wide array of products and services that meet their financial needs at a great value,” Pisano said in a statement. “The plan for my first 100 days is to really understand the membership, the employees and the community, and to get a feel for the area.”

Pisano graduated from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass. with a degree in business administration.

First Heritage FCU posted net income of about $2.7 million in 2017, up slightly from $2.6 million in the prior year.