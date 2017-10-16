$136 million Arrha Credit Union has agreed to convert its core data processing systems to COCC’s core system, the financial technology company announced today.
Springfield, Mass.-based Arrha CU serves 11,000 members with sites in Springfield, West Springfield and Hadley.
